Sedgley school set to be highlighted on national TV series

Helping Our Teens is set in Beacon Hill Academy and cameras followed staff and pupils through a whole school year.
The first of six episodes is to be aired on BBC2 a week on Thursday. Staff at the school tweeted the news with a screen shot from the programme and a picture of filming taking place.
The academy in High Arcal Drive, was formerly known as High Arcal after opening as a grammar school in 1961 and becoming a comprehensive in 1975. It gained academy status in September 2018 when it joined the Dudley Academies Trust.