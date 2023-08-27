Eleven dogs dead in private kennels blaze near Dudley

The Holloway, Swindon, near to where the blaze took place

Firefighters were called to the scene of a blaze off The Holloway, Swindon, at around 12.30am.

The kennels involved was confirmed by the fire service to be Bluerose Dog Park.

The crews managed to douse the fire, but 11 dogs were found afterwards to have died in the incident.

A joint investigation was carried out by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue and police, into the cause, which is not thought to be suspicious.

South Staffordshire Police said: "We were called to a report of a fire at private dog kennels off The Holloway in Swindon.

"Crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service were already at the scene and worked to extinguish the blaze.

"Sadly, eleven pet dogs died in the fire.

"We understand that this is an upsetting incident which has caused concern in the community," the statement continued.