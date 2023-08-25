Man who drunkenly fought police arrested

Officers from Brierley Hill Police arrested a man who damaged a window and tried to fight officers. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

Officers from Brierley Hill Police B Unit Response were called to reports of disorder at Dudley Bus Station on Wednesday and found an intoxicated man who had damaged a window.

The man is believed to have started trying to fight with police officers at the scene and was subsequently arrested for six offences, including an assault on police.

He was remanded into custody.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "Officers from B Unit Response were called to a disorder at Dudley Bus Station.

"On arrival, an intoxicated male damaged a window and chose he wanted to fight us.

"He has been arrested and charged with six offences including assault on police.