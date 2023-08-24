Black Country Living Museum evacuates 1,500 people after fire breaks out at historic fish and chip shop

A fire has taken hold at a fish and chip shop in the Black Country Living Museum.

Crews from Dudley and Tipton fire stations rushed to the Dudley attraction after the blaze broke out in one of the historic fryers at Hobbs' and Sons Fish and Chip Shop.

The Black Country Living Museum said it was due to a "minor fault" and thanked the fire service for their "speedy response".

The fire was under control by around 5.30pm with West Midlands Fire Service saying: "The fire has been extinguished and we have left the incident."