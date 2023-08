Workers sort through rubble at Crooked House site to see 'what can be salvaged' in case of rebuild

Construction workers are sorting through the rubble at The Crooked House to see which bricks and materials can be salvaged, bosses have confirmed.

Construction workers have been spotted on the site where The Crooked House once stood Access to the site in Himley has been blocked off and a sign has been put up by Putnam Construction Services warning the public to keep out.