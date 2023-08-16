Activitiy at Crooked House site caused police to act

Officers at the site of the Crooked House on Tuesday

Officers visited the site at Himley in response to reports of noises heard from where the famous pub used to stand.

It prompted them to get the site of two footpaths which lead to the site fenced off for 21 days. Officers from the Health and Safety Executive also had concerns over the instabilty of the ground after the pub was demolished.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We went to the Crooked House site yesterday (Tuesday) following reports of activity. The Health and Safety Executive has instructed the land owner to erect fencing at the location.”