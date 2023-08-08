Police rescue supercute lost dog wandering around Dudley

A lost dog wandering around Dudley was saved from a night in the rain by local police.

This furry ball of fun will not be fighting crime anytime soon
The dog was made guest of honour at the officer's police station until the West Midlands Police's dog unit arrived.

Dudley Police tweeted a picture of the dog and revealed the happy ending for the pooch.

Dudley Police tweeted: "Officers located this pup wandering the streets of Dudley!

"Quickly recruited as a temporary dog unit. With the help of @WMPDogs, the owner was identified and our newest recruit was returned home.

"Apologies for the rubbish picture, but we couldn't keep him still."

