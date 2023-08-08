RIP Crooked House: Bulldozers did in hours what subsidence failed to do in centuries

These stark pictures show how a fire destroyed what 300 years of subsidence could not achieve - the total destruction of the Crooked House. Demolition crews did not waste time to find out if a campaign to save what was left of the historic building could be successful. Any hopes of the 18th Century distinctive ale house being moved brick by brick to a museum were left dashed with the strewn remains of the building in Himley. A massive outpouring of anger and grief on social media has shown the affection local people had for the building. However, the pain of seeing The Crooked House going up in flames two weeks after being sold has led to flowers and sympathy cards at the end of the pub's now blocked drive. DUDLEY COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 08/08/2023..Pics at The Crooked House Pub, Himley. Pic of flowers and a sympathy card left at the scene, pic of a mountain of earth blocking the driveway, and according to a passer by this was also the footpath, so if theyve blocked the footpath i think thats ilegal. Also copy pics of anonymous..

Any hopes of the 18th Century distinctive ale house being moved brick by brick to a museum were left dashed with the strewn remains of the building in Himley, near Dudley.

The remains of The Crooked House pub

South Staffordshire Council has said the total destruction of iconic pub, after it was gutted by fire over the weekend, was not lawful and that investigations into the cause of the blaze will continue.

A massive outpouring of anger and grief on social media has shown the affection local people had for the building.

Flowers and a card left on signage outside the remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley

However, the pain of seeing The Crooked House going up in flames two weeks after being sold has led to flowers and sympathy cards at the end of the pub's now blocked drive.

Yvette, Terry and family penned a sympathy card to the "UK's most wonkiest pub" which unique subsidence effects amazed generations.

The card read: "Farewell old Crooked House (The Glynne Arms). You will be missed, forever in our thoughts."

A large mound of earth is blocking the drive to the old pub, which local residents have complained blocks a public footpath. Emergency services were delayed on Saturday night due to the end of the drive being blocked.

This giant mound of earth is blocking the driveway to the old pub

More than 5,000 people joined a Facebook calling for the pub to be saved and its abrupt bulldozing, as well as been described as "derelict" by the police, had led to a stream of angry comments.

Chief Inspector Chris Cotton, from Staffordshire Police, complained that speculation running rampant on social media and in the community is not helping the investigation.

He said: “We understand the strength of feeling in the community is high at this moment and the sadness felt amongst those who have a strong emotional attachment to this place.

“We recognise the cultural heritage and significance of the building within communities in the area and we understand that people are concerned about what happened over the last few days.

“I’d like to reiterate that speculation into the cause of the fire is not helpful at this time. Officers have been working hard to examine all of the evidence available and continue to speak to members of the public who have been forthcoming with information which can help our investigation.

“A cordon was in place temporarily whilst we carried out enquiries at the scene, but, due to the unsafe structure of the building, officers were pulled back and the scene was stood down.

“Since then, the area has been in the care of the landowners and the building has since been demolished.

“We are progressing a number of lines of enquiry alongside South Staffordshire Council and continue to ask anyone with any information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"We understand that the community have a vested interest in this incident. We are doing everything we can to progress our lines of enquiry and review the evidence available to progress the investigation.”