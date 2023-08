Photos show how iconic Crooked House was gutted by fire and reduced to rubble in days

Premium By Lauren Hill Dudley Published: 1 hour ago Last Updated: Just now

Fully ablaze to finally being reduced to a pile of rubble – these photos have documented the devastation caused to the Black Country's landmark Crooked House pub since the weekend.

The Crooked House before and after the blaze and demolition The 18th century building in Himley, which was one of the most iconic pubs in the region, caught fire on Saturday night.