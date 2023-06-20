Man seriously hurt in Dudley stabbing as two others also taken to hospital

A man has been seriously injured and two other people hurt and taken to hospital after reports of a stabbing in Dudley.

Priory Road in Dudley

Paramedics attended Priory Road at 7.17pm on Monday night.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Priory Road at 7.17pm, two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene.

"On arrival, we discovered a total of three patients. A man was treated for serious injuries whilst a man and a woman were treated for injuries not believed to be serious. All three patients were then taken to hospital."

West Midlands Police has been approached for comment.

