Man seriously hurt in Dudley stabbing as two others also taken to hospital

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Priory Road at 7.17pm, two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene.

"On arrival, we discovered a total of three patients. A man was treated for serious injuries whilst a man and a woman were treated for injuries not believed to be serious. All three patients were then taken to hospital."