'Bring them home': Campaign launched to bring Dudley Town FC back to the borough

By Peter Madeley

A campaign has been launched to bring Dudley Town FC back to the borough after decades without a home in the town.

Dudley Town in action during their title winning campaign against Paget Rangers at the GW Arena in November 2022
The Robins, who have just been promoted after winning their league, currently play home games in Willenhall having been without a permanent base in the town since the Sports Centre ground closed down in the mid-1980s.

