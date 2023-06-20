'Bring them home': Campaign launched to bring Dudley Town FC back to the borough

The Robins, who have just been promoted after winning their league, currently play home games in Willenhall having been without a permanent base in the town since the Sports Centre ground closed down in the mid-1980s.
A campaign has been launched to bring Dudley Town FC back to the borough after decades without a home in the town.
