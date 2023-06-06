Fire crews tackle large factory unit blaze in Dudley

The fire on Peartree Lane, Dudley. Photo: Tony Hailstone.

People in the area near Peartree Lane in Dudley were advised to keep their windows and doors shut on Tuesday) afternoon as they could be affected by smoke.

Five ambulances were at the scene along with fire crews and police.

Express & Star reader Richard Pilsbury sent in this video taken from the top of Wassell Grove:

Six fire crews from West Midlands Fire Service were in attendance.

Jason Kurtin, 28, said: "I saw it from my workplace in Rowley Regis, you could see it plain as day, hopefully no-one is hurt."

📍 Peartree Lane #Dudley



🔥🚒 A fire incident has occurred at a factory unit on this route with fire crews in attendance



⌚⤴️ Allow extra time to travel or consider taking alternative routes#PlanAhead pic.twitter.com/WXqFrLvowB — West Midlands Roads (@WMRoads) June 6, 2023

Photos shared across social media show clouds of smoke coming from the the scene.