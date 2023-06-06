Fire crews tackle large factory unit blaze in Dudley

Fire crews were tackling a large fire at a factory unit in Dudley.

The fire on Peartree Lane, Dudley. Photo: Tony Hailstone.
The fire on Peartree Lane, Dudley. Photo: Tony Hailstone.

People in the area near Peartree Lane in Dudley were advised to keep their windows and doors shut on Tuesday) afternoon as they could be affected by smoke.

Five ambulances were at the scene along with fire crews and police.

Express & Star reader Richard Pilsbury sent in this video taken from the top of Wassell Grove:

The fire on Peartree Lane, Dudley. Photo: Tony Hailstone.

Six fire crews from West Midlands Fire Service were in attendance.

Jason Kurtin, 28, said: "I saw it from my workplace in Rowley Regis, you could see it plain as day, hopefully no-one is hurt."

The fire on Peartree Lane, Dudley. Photo: Tony Hailstone.

Photos shared across social media show clouds of smoke coming from the the scene.

Latest videos
