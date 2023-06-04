Number of at-risk children being killed or seriously injured increases with Dudley among the highest

Stock image.

Dudley had some of the highest rates of serious child abuse incidents in England last year, with seven serious incidents recorded regarding the welfare of children - up from four recorded the year before.

Figures from the Department for Education show that 456 incidents were recorded in England in 2022-23, which is up from the 442 incidents recorded the year before.

A serious incident is when a child suspected of being neglected or abused has either been seriously harmed or has died. It also includes any looked-after children who have been harmed or died, whether abuse or neglect is suspected or not.

Vicky Buchanan, Independent Children’s Safeguarding Scrutineer, said: “No child should experience neglect or harm and everyone deserves to have a happy and safe childhood.

"We treat every case of child harm with the seriousness it warrants and every child who comes to harm is a case too many.

“Working closely with our partners, we have carefully reviewed the identified cases and we continue to implement key learning opportunities to help safeguard our children and young people."

Dudley

Nationally, there has been an increase in the number of at-risk children being killed or seriously injured.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children said the figures must be a "catalyst" for the Government to urgently transform the child protection system.

Department for Education figures show seven serious incidents regarding the welfare of children in Dudley were recorded in 2022-23 – up from four the year before.

Mid-year population estimates show 68,446 children lived in Dudley last year. It means 10.2 incidents per 100,000 children were recorded in the area – among the highest rates in the country.

Staffordshire

Department for Education figures show six serious incidents regarding the welfare of children in Staffordshire were recorded in 2022-23 – up from five the year before.

Mid-year population estimates show 168,986 children lived in Staffordshire last year. It means 3.6 incidents per 100,000 children were recorded in the area.

Over the last five years, 27 total incidents have been recorded.

Wolverhampton

Department for Education figures show three serious incidents regarding the welfare of children in Wolverhampton were recorded in 2022-23 – up from one or two the year before.

Mid-year population estimates show 61,962 children lived in Wolverhampton last year. It means 4.8 incidents per 100,000 children were recorded in the area.

Sandwell

Department for Education figures show four serious incidents regarding the welfare of children in Sandwell were recorded in 2022-23 – up from three the year before.

Mid-year population estimates show 84,867 children lived in Sandwell last year. It means 4.7 incidents per 100,000 children were recorded in the area.

Over the last five years, 24 total incidents have been recorded.

Walsall

Department for Education figures show one or two serious incidents regarding the welfare of children in Walsall were recorded in 2022-23.

Abigail Gill, Associate Head of Policy at the NSPCC, said: “Behind every one of these figures is a child who has come to serious harm or died, often as a result of abuse and neglect by those who should be protecting them. It is babies and our youngest children who are most reliant on the adults around them for care and protection and particularly vulnerable to harm being inflicted on them.

“Exactly one year ago the review into the deaths of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson called for radical change to a child protection system that is at breaking point.

“These stark figures must be a catalyst for Government to show the political will and leadership needed to transform the child protection system as a matter of urgency to protect our most vulnerable children.”

In England, 456 incidents were recorded – up marginally from 442 the year before, though this is still below a recent peak in 2020-21 of 536, which is substantially higher than any of the last five years.

Of the 456 incidents this year, 201 related to a child’s death, while 244 resulted in serious harm – which includes serious impairment of a child’s mental health or intellectual, emotional or social development, or serious impairment of their physical health.

The Department for Education spokesperson said: "Any incidents of abuse relating to children are abhorrent and we continuously work closely with agencies including Ofsted and local authorities to ensure strict protocols are in place to deal with cases quickly and effectively.