Artist collective launches next generation NFT art collection Soul Again

Anthony Wood

Crypto Elite Club's Soul Again collection, the brainchild of Dudley's Anthony Wood, heralds the start of the next generation of Non-fungible technology which is transforming the art world.

The marriage of crypto and art will eventually see online masterpieces and is driving the multi-billion pound - a $211 billion industry since inception - market on blockchain platforms like Soul Again's home, Solana.

The NFT marketplace worth billions of dollars, the next generation of NFT is upon us with Soul Again offering artists, owners and traders a vastly improved experience.

The Soul Again collection looks different. Where a picture of a monkey using minimal pixels often passes for an NFT. Soul Again has ten different primary characters, all with a maximum of 19 attributes unique to them, meaning there are up to 10,000 different permutations in the Soul Again collection.

The minting of the Soul Again 10,000 NFT started on Thursday.

Anthony hand drew all pictures before being digitised.

He said: "This is such an exciting time. Our team has been working on this project for 16 months and to see the art finally become an NFT collection is very special. To watch and be involved in the process of turning artistic imagination into reality is something none of the team will forget for a long time."

"We are living through a total transformation of the art world thanks to NFTs, and we are only seeing the start of a revolution in how people create and relate to art but also how artists sell their unique talents to the world.”

"I come from a music background, and all the uncertainty of its aggressive monopolistic world which leaves artists feeling powerless as their hard work is streamed millions of times for a pittance.”

"But with NFTs there is a wonderful emancipation that comes when people can marry your relationship between art and crypto.”

"For the artists who will be creating NFTs, it will be liberating and offer the security of it being in the blockchain forever but also for the buyers, who for generations have been locked out of the art world.”

"Artists can sell to buyers, who can then dispense it to the world, sell it to somebody, who can then sell it to somebody else, all without the interference of any third party, it is fantastic."

The wild popularity of NFTs in the crypto currency scene is beginning to interest the general public who have only recently got their head around the concept and implications of Bitcoin, Ethereum and the tranche of blockchains which followed.

The headlines about NFTs are becoming constant and with a picture of an ape selling for tens of millions of dollars and Elon Musk's ex Grimes auctioning ten pieces of NFT artwork for $6m including a 30 second video for $395,000, as well as corporations getting involved, and some burnt, the publicity will only continue.

The Soul Again collection logo

Whereas one Bitcoin is exactly the same as another, an NFT is totally unique, and its value fluctuates as any market does. But as an industry less than three years old, people still have plenty of questions about NFTs.

Anthony said: "I've heard “why would I buy a jpeg?” quite often? People say I can google an image and save it so why do I need to buy it when I can simply download it and save it on my computer?”

"But that misses the point entirely, it’s down to you and your relationship with art, you make the decision what to buy, you buy the art, enjoy it and then, when or if you're ready, sell it for a profit if you've made the right decision."