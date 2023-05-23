Dudley Zoo welcomes rare red panda in hope to save endangered species

Dudley Zoo has welcomed a new resident

The 11-month-old male is said to have settled in well with his new friend, Ember – a one-year-old female red panda who arrived at Dudley Zoo last summer.

Carko was flown from Sweden last week as part of a European Endangered Species breeding Programme (EEP), which aims to conserve a "healthy population" of animals in captivity.

Red pandas are classed as endangered in their native regions in China, Nepal, and Bhutan, where species numbers have halved in the last twenty years as a result of habitat loss, climate change and being hunted for the pet trade.

Say hello to Carko, our new male red panda, who has arrived at #DZC to join resident female, Ember!



Read more here: https://t.co/vJ0ZDpTWVJ



Many thanks to @VenturaWildlife #VenturaWildlifeServices & the team @HARC_COL, who took great care of Carko on his travels to Dudley! pic.twitter.com/lMeaHVXcpB — Dudley Zoo (@dudleyzoo) May 23, 2023

Team Leader, Laura Robbins, said: "We're really pleased to welcome Carko to DZC after he was matched to form a new breeding pair with Ember.

"Introductions went very smoothly and they both seemed to hit it off instantly.

Carko and Ember

Carko the red panda