Hundreds join protest in Dudley over planned library cuts

Library staff member Emma Dudley addresses the protest outside Dudley Council House

Library users, staff and union members were present at the noisy protest on Thursday evening after the council announced library and archive services will have their budget slashed by 30 per cent. saving £1.5 million in the sector over the next four years.

Protestors fear the libraries would be down-scaled or shut down, putting children's and senior citizen's group at risk as well as denying people without internet access at home the chance to get online.

Nikki Banaras, who has worked at Dudley Library for over ten years said she was 'non the wiser' as to whether it would mean job cuts or closures of some of the 14 libraries in the borough.

The protest outside Dudley Council House

Johnny Jewkes, 6, with his mother Trish Jewkes and Pat Wright

She said: "We do know that all the services the library provides which is far more than just being able to take out books are under threat.

"This has happened before and we fought to keep the library service, it is a vital resource for so many groups from throughout the borough and many people have been using them all their lives, which shows how valuable they are to all ages."

Neilum Raqia-Walker uses Gornal Library as well as her two young children and husband.

Martin Bishop and Heather Ramsden, from Coseley

The protest outside Dudley Council House

She said: "We go to the Rattle and Rhyme class and the Lego session and my husband makes use of the library whilst this is going on, it really is something the whole family can use and not just ours but all those in the community. These classes could be the first to go if not the library itself which would be such a shame."

Unison spokesperson Emma Dudley said they would fight 'tooth and nail' to keep all the libraries open.

She said: "These cuts will have a devastating effect across the borough and across communities, with people of all ages affected and we are determined the impact will be minimal."

Senior archives assistant Jane Humphrey

The protest outside Dudley Council House

Council leader Patrick Harley said: “We have a duty to provide a comprehensive and efficient library service, which can be delivered within available resources and can adapt to meet the needs of residents who use them.

“While a saving has been identified for the service, it remains to be decided where those savings will be made. We have certainly not made a decision to close Dudley Library, or any other library at this stage."