Food, music and plenty of fun as the Black Country celebrates the Coronation Big Lunch

The rain poured as millions watched King Charles III be officially crowned on Saturday, but as tables were set for Sunday's Big Lunch event, the sun shined.

There was no end of smiles, music and laughter as councillors, mayors and prominent figures sat alongside their communities to welcome in the new King.

Here is our selection of what happened across the region.

Walsall

In Walsall, Delves Baptist Community Church, on Bell Lane, tables packed full of party food combined with bunting and games to celebrate the big day.

Esther Gladwish, Reverend of the church, organised the street party with community in mind, making sure to post leaflets through each door and provide food and drink for visitors.

Reverend Gladwish said: "We invited the whole community, putting the leaflet through all the local houses on this street and telling our friends and neighbours.

"This is all about just being together as a community, we had such a difficult time during Covid so this is all about just coming together and having a really fun day."

Sandwell

Local DJ and Sandwell resident Chris Ashford helped to start the party in Sandwell as he invited neighbours new and old to join him in a Big Lunch event.

The event was visited by the West Midlands Deputy Lord Lieutenant who cut the ribbon and officially started the lunch with a message from the king about community.

Chris Ashford said: "The event is absolutely amazing, we have already done the macarena and I suspect we will be doing it again before the night is over.

"We honestly never knew how much of a community we had here until this event. We have new and old neighbours of all ages mixing together, we have children socialising with the older generation, it's lovely too see."

Chris organised the event on a whim, wanting to give the community somewhere to have fun and take part in the celebrations.

The DJ continued: "That's the whole meaning of these events I think, to bring the communities back together after a hard few years and to help people bond.

"I am just watching people now and they are dancing up and down the streets, talking and socialising not normally how they might, it's honestly a beautiful thing to see these days."

Dudley

In Dudley the Black Country Living Museum held a special lunch event to help welcome in the new king while also using the day to explore coronations of the past.

Tables lined the historic main street setting while bunting, flags and countless period actors helped to set the tone for the royal celebration.

Janine Downes, head of programming at Black Country Living Museum, said: "What we wanted to do was to make sure that it wasn't just about the King and the monarchy, but also about the communities.

"This is what we are, we are a community museum, so we wanted to show how people come together to celebrate this significant moment in time. That's what we are replicating on site today.

"We think that this is all really significant. We know that our visitors associate us with that history, with that sort of time goes past, and everything is changing in the future, but that doesn't stop us from celebrating."

Coronation celebrations at Black Country Living Museum..Lilly Hanson, aged 3, from Woollaston.

Coronation celebrations at Black Country Living Museum..

Coronation celebrations at Black Country Living Museum..Ria Barry and Amber Brookes from Tipton..

Coronation celebrations at Black Country Living Museum..

Another event taking place on Summerhill in Kingswinford saw the Royal British Legion partner up with Dudley Council to deliver an overwhelming event.

Michelle Bush, a spokesperson for the Royal British Legion, said: "It has been a rather overwhelming day, the streets have been absolutely packed it's been really fantastic.

"We have had so many people turn up and we have had so many sponsors, I would especially like to thank Dudley Council and and the police, and the marshals and everyone who turned up for the event."

Coronation celebrations in the centre of Kingswinford, organised by the Royal British Legion.

Coronation celebrations in the centre of Kingswinford, organised by the Royal British Legion..

Coronation celebrations in the centre of Kingswinford, organised by the Royal British Legion..

Wolverhampton

Let Us Play, on Shaw Park Business Village, Wolverhampton, held a special event to help children with disabilities and their families celebrate the occasion and socialise with the community.

Tables were covered with games, drinks and food as children and parents enjoyed the sun and celebrated the Coronation Big Lunch.

Kim Hatton, charity manager at Let Us Play, said: "The event is going really well, people are starting to turn up and so far everyone is having a really good time.

"The children are running around and playing and I don't think they know what to play with first.

The charity helps to support children with special needs and disabilities by providing a huge range of activities which are adaptable to individual needs.

Kim continued: "For these families, sometimes going to pubs or regular events isn't always an option, but as I look out the window now the families are chatting and the children are playing, it's lovely.

"It is a lot of work, the walking was of the scale yesterday during the coronation, but it's what we do, and it's worth it, we can always have a rest tomorrow."

