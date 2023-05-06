Notification Settings

Former Bishop of Dudley accompanies Queen during coronation

By Lauren Hill

The former Bishop of Dudley played a significant role in the coronation today.

Bishop Graham accompanying Queen Camilla from the entrance to Westminster Abbey Picture: BBC

Right Reverend Graham Usher, now the Bishop of Norwich, accompanied the Queen as one of her two Bishops Assistants at the coronation.

He served as the Bishop of Dudley from 2014 to 2019 after being consecrated – ordained to a sacred office – on March 25, 2014 by Archbishop Justin Welby at St Paul's Cathedral.

Queen Camilla was flanked by Bishop Graham and Bishop Richard Picture: BBC

He was 43 at the time of his appointment, making him the one of the youngest of the current Church of England bishops and the first to have been born in the 1970s.

In a video on DioceseofNorwich.org, Bishop Graham said: "It was an immense surprise to be asked by Her Majesty the Queen to be one of her two Bishops Assistants at the Coronation.

"Whilst thoroughly daunting, it will be a huge privilege to be with the Queen at this important spiritual moment, for her and for the King.

"I know that Sandringham plays a very special part in the life of the Royal family and I can only imagine that my involvement in the Coronation recognises the place that Norfolk has in the Queen's heart."

The role of a Bishop and Bishops assistant during the coronation is to be beside the monarch and accompany them as they walk from the entrance of Westminster Abbey, and standing either side of St Edward's Chair during the anointing. The Bishops Assistant may also carry the Bible, paten, and chalice in the procession.

