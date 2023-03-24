Notification Settings

Rishi Sunak stops off in the Black Country to launch Conservatives local election campaign

By Peter Madeley

Rishi Sunak stopped off in the Black Country to launch the Conservatives local election campaign.

The PM visited the Black Country Living Museum where he took a ride in an old car and tried the attraction's famous chips.

Accompanied by West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and local MPs, he also went to Marston's in Wolverhampton and cast his eye over the Metro extension site in Brierley Hill.

Mr Sunak, who was making his first visit to the region since becoming PM, said the Black Country was "the perfect place" to launch his party's campaign.

He vowed to "fight for every vote" in the battle to hold on to Conservative-run authorities including Dudley and Walsall.

Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

