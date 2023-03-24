Rishi Sunak stops off in the Black Country to launch Conservatives local election campaign

The PM visited the Black Country Living Museum where he took a ride in an old car and tried the attraction's famous chips.

Accompanied by West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and local MPs, he also went to Marston's in Wolverhampton and cast his eye over the Metro extension site in Brierley Hill.

Mr Sunak, who was making his first visit to the region since becoming PM, said the Black Country was "the perfect place" to launch his party's campaign.