Mysterious black streak spotted in sky above Black Country leaves residents baffled

This black streak across the sky has inspired many theories across the Black Country online. Photo: Lauren Garratt

The spectacle was photographed in the sky over Gornal on Wednesday, with others snapping pictures of it in Wombourne, Kingswinford and over the Birmingham New Road.

Locals took to Facebook groups to discuss their theories, which include:

"Harry Kane's penalty finally coming back down"

"Is it a bird…..is it a plane….No!! It’s Gornal Man"

"Jack Frost going home"

"Definitely aliens"

"The Russians"

Dudley has become a hotspot for mysterious sights in the skies, with the infamous "Dudley Dorito" - a triangle-shaped UFO - sparking many a conspiracy theory.

Between 2013 and 2016, West Midlands Police received 12 reports of UFOs from locals who had seen mysterious objects in the sky.

However, there appears to be another explanation for the black streak seen over Dudley this week, with several people suggesting that it could be a contrail from a plane, particularly visible because of the angle of the sun.

