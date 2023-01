Six arrests made as death of one-year-old boy at Dudley nursery treated as 'suspicious'

West Midlands Police said it is treating the death on December 9 as "suspicious" and an investigation is under way.

The criminal investigation was launched following an inspection at Fairytales Day Nursery, in Bourne Street, by Ofsted after the boy’s death.

It has now been closed by the education watchdog along with other linked premises.

Three women – aged 20, 23 and 50 – were arrested on December 16 on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

They were released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue.

A further three women – aged 51, 53 and 37 - were arrested on Wednesday – two were arrested on suspicion of corporate manslaughter and one on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Police say the family of the baby boy is being supported by specially trained officers.

A post mortem has taken place but further tests will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

A report following the Ofsted inspection at Fairytales Day Nursery said: " On 9 December 2022, the provider notified us of a serious incident involving a child in their care.

"The notification means that the provider met their legal responsibility as set out in the statutory framework for the early years foundation stage to notify Ofsted of serious accident, illness or injury to, or death of, any child while in their care, and of the action taken.

"On 14 December 2022, we received concerns that the provider was not meeting some of the safeguarding and welfare requirements. We suspended the provider's registration because we believe children may be at risk of harm.

"Suspension allows time for the provider to take steps to reduce or eliminate the risk of harm to children. The provider has a right to appeal against a suspension. The provider may not provide childcare for which registration is required while the suspension is in place and may commit an offence if they do so."

It said inspectors carried out another visit on December 15 and found the provider failed to notify Ofsted of a change in manager, which is an offence, and it was not meeting some of the requirements.