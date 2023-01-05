Notification Settings

Dudley school reopens after army bomb disposal experts examine 'suspicious items'

By Lisa O'BrienDudleyPublished: Last Updated:

A Black Country school has reopened to students today after army bomb disposal experts were called in to examine 'suspicious items' found nearby.

A police officer outside Ellowes Hall Sports College, Dudley

Ellowes Hall Sports College in Dudley was closed on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police said the items were discovered by a member of the public on land near Old Quarry Drive in Upper Gornal at around 10.20pm on Tuesday.

As a precaution, police said they were taken to playing fields at the college to be inspected by the army's explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team.

The school was not connected to the discovery but decided to remain closed on Wednesday while investigations were carried out.

A police officer manned the entrance to the school and diverted traffic away from the site during the day.

But a member of staff confirmed the school had reopened to pupils again this morning.

It has not yet been disclosed what the 'suspicious items' were.

West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

