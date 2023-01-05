Dudley school reopens after army bomb disposal experts examine 'suspicious items'

Ellowes Hall Sports College in Dudley was closed on Wednesday.
West Midlands Police said the items were discovered by a member of the public on land near Old Quarry Drive in Upper Gornal at around 10.20pm on Tuesday.
As a precaution, police said they were taken to playing fields at the college to be inspected by the army's explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team.
The school was not connected to the discovery but decided to remain closed on Wednesday while investigations were carried out.
A police officer manned the entrance to the school and diverted traffic away from the site during the day.
But a member of staff confirmed the school had reopened to pupils again this morning.
It has not yet been disclosed what the 'suspicious items' were.
West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.