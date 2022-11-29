Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Girl dies four days after being hit by car outside Merry Hill shopping centre

By James VukmirovicBrierley HillPublished: Last Updated:

A teenage girl has died four days after being hit by a car outside Dudley's Merry Hill shopping centre.

The 15-year-old girl was hit by a car on Pedmore Road outside Merry Hill on Friday. Photo: Google Street Map
The 15-year-old girl was hit by a car on Pedmore Road outside Merry Hill on Friday. Photo: Google Street Map

West Midlands Police have confirmed that a 15-year-old girl, who was hit by a car on Pedmore Road outside the Merry Hill Centre in Brierley Hill at around 6pm on Friday, had died.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We can confirm that the 15-year-old girl hit by a car on Pedmore Road, on Friday has sadly died.

"We will not be issuing any further details at this distressing time.

"Anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to us should contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting log 3011 of 25/11."

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries.

Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Transport
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News