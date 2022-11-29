Girl dies four days after being hit by car outside Merry Hill shopping centre

The 15-year-old girl was hit by a car on Pedmore Road outside Merry Hill on Friday. Photo: Google Street Map

West Midlands Police have confirmed that a 15-year-old girl, who was hit by a car on Pedmore Road outside the Merry Hill Centre in Brierley Hill at around 6pm on Friday, had died.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We can confirm that the 15-year-old girl hit by a car on Pedmore Road, on Friday has sadly died.

"We will not be issuing any further details at this distressing time.

"Anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to us should contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting log 3011 of 25/11."