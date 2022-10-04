Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Residents warned not to touch dead birds found in various locations in Dudley borough

By Adam SmithDudleyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Dudley residents have been warned not to touch dead wild birds which have been found throughout the borough amid warnings about avian flu.

Dead birds have been found in Mary Stevens Park, Stourbridge
Dead birds have been found in Mary Stevens Park, Stourbridge

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the UK Health Security Agency are helping Dudley Council deal with the dead birds.

Dudley Council posted a warning on social media after reports of dead birds at multiple locations leading to the areas where they were found being closed to the public.

A council spokesman said: "We’ve had a number of reports of dead wild birds in various locations across the borough, including Mary Stevens Park.

"It’s important people do not touch or let their pets near to any dead or poorly wild fowl. Instead, please contact Dudley Council Plus on 0300 555 2345."

The spokesman added: "We are liaising with Defra and the UK Health Security Agency concerning the safe removal of the birds.

"As a precautionary measure, areas within Mary Stevens Park have been closed, including pathways around the lake and the children’s play area, near to where the birds were found."

It is not known if the discovery of the birds is linked to avian influenza. Bird flu has been found at scores of poultry farms and commercial premises across the UK in the past year, while the disease has also ripped through breeding colonies of seabirds, killing thousands in some sites.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Health
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News