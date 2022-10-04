Residents warned not to touch dead birds found in various locations in Dudley borough

Dead birds have been found in Mary Stevens Park, Stourbridge

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the UK Health Security Agency are helping Dudley Council deal with the dead birds.

Dudley Council posted a warning on social media after reports of dead birds at multiple locations leading to the areas where they were found being closed to the public.

A council spokesman said: "We’ve had a number of reports of dead wild birds in various locations across the borough, including Mary Stevens Park.

"It’s important people do not touch or let their pets near to any dead or poorly wild fowl. Instead, please contact Dudley Council Plus on 0300 555 2345."

The spokesman added: "We are liaising with Defra and the UK Health Security Agency concerning the safe removal of the birds.

"As a precautionary measure, areas within Mary Stevens Park have been closed, including pathways around the lake and the children’s play area, near to where the birds were found."