Viewers set to be hooked in by Dudley hospice's Peter Pan panto

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 28/09/2022 Pre pic for the Mary Stevens hospice, Stoubridge pantomime with Christopher Maloney from X factor dressed up as captain Hook. Pictured left, Lynn Winstanley,Will Phipps, Christopher Maloney and as Peter Pan Charlie Bullock....

Pirates, fairies and X Factor singer Christopher Maloney will come to Stourbridge Town Hall for the J. M. Barrie classic, where viewers will be shouting "Oh Yes He Will" to help Pan defend the Lost Boys and save Tinker Bell.

The show will be the latest performance put on by Mary Stevens Hospice, based in Hagley Road, Stourbridge, and the latest to be led by volunteer director, Will Phipps.

The 32 year-old director, said: "It's going to be amazing, it's so lovely to work with the Hospice and help get support for the people who need it, it's really not a cheap thing to do and the hospice gets a lot of help to fund it."

Charlie Bullock is set to take the lead role as Peter Pan with Christopher Maloney to play Pan's sworn nemesis Captain Hook.

The director, from Stourbridge, has led three other Mary Stevens funded Pantomime events, performing and acting as Whishee Washee in Aladdin and Muddles in Snow White.

"The costumes are going to be incredible, we're working with an amazing company to get some good special effects, hopefully we will have Pan flying over the audience to fight hook."

This will mark the fifth time that Mary Stevens Hospice has put on a pantomime to raise money, with the last two shows raising around £85,000.

"We are really hoping that Peter Pan will help us reach the £100,000 mark", he said. As well as directing Will is also set to play Hook's Boatswain and faithful jester Mr. Smee.