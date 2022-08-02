Four-year-old boy given friendship award for loyalty to friend with leukaemia

Noah at the prize ceremony with Aston Merrygold from JLS

Mattel, the company behind Thomas the Tank Engine, hosted their first ever Thomas & Friends International Friendship Day Awards this week, honouring five special young children from across the country.

One of the five winners was Noah Raine, who has been best friends with Dylan Jeffs since they were babies.

Their mothers, Jess and Rachel, had worked together at the same school for children with learning disabilities. They fell pregnant around the same time and became close friends.

Noah and Dylan were born two days apart, but sadly, Dylan was diagnosed with leukaemia in January 2021. Ever since, Noah has been by Dylan's side.

Noah's mum, Jess Prime, said: "Our family had Covid and while we were in isolation, Rachel found out that Dylan had got leukaemia.

"Noah knew that Dylan was poorly because I'd explained it to him a little bit - but he was only two and a half when they got Dylan's diagnosis.

"We made Dylan some presents to keep him occupied - it was about making sure they were still friends and able to be in touch with each other.

"Because of the infection risk with Dylan, we were trying to figure out a way that they could see each other - there were a few FaceTimes and I just had a bit of a brainwave that we could use window pens.

"So I brought of them a set of pens that they could draw on the windows with so they weren't touching each other but were still together.

"When risks were minimised for Dylan a bit more we'd go round and play with him all the time.

"It was never really a big thing for either of them. Noah never saw Dylan differently, he was just poorly.

"They still did the same kind of things as before like going to the park and riding their bikes together - Noah just understood that sometimes Dylan would get tired."

Reflecting on her son's personality, Jess added: "He's very friendly, he'll quite happily be friends with anybody and everybody.

"From nursery reports, he was always very inclusive and will make sure everyone's being played with, he wouldn't leave anybody out.

"He's just a very happy-go-lucky child. As he graduated from nursery he was given the Mr Happy award because he lived every day with a smile on his face. That explains Noah to a tee."

Dylan's mum, Rachel, nominated Noah for the award, who was one of five children aged between four and eight selected by a judging panel from over 600 entrants across the UK.

The inseparable pair travelled down to London together for the ceremony at London's Soho Hotel, where Noah was presented with his award by musician and celebrity Dad, Aston Merrygold.

The JLS singer said: “I feel very privileged to have been able to host the inaugural Thomas & Friends International Friendship Day Awards and to meet and give some of these very special children their trophies.

“Hearing their stories today has made it feel very special, because all these children have done amazing things of their own accord - they’ve literally gone above and beyond for other people, and it’s all been their own doing.”

Noah had a wonderful day - and it was also a special day for Dylan, as his mum was giving birth to Dylan's sister.

Claudia Caron, UK marketing manager at Mattel UK, said: “It is very special and such an honour for the Thomas & Friends brand to be able to recognise these outstanding acts of friendship by young children from all around the UK.

“The first ever Thomas & Friends™ International Friendship Day Awards have truly shown how incredible and remarkable children are, with hundreds of entries all demonstrating real kindness, putting others first and children going above and beyond for their friends.