Charity day success in Kingswinford to support families

Charity fun day for Amelia and in memory of Harley

They remembered 16-year-old footballer Harley Barnbrook who died from an asthma attack early this year and also helped charities related to Kingswinford youngster Amelia Cadwallader, aged seven who has a congenital heart defect and needs a transplant.

Little Amelia and her family turned out on the afternoon and the dance mad youngster entertained the crowds with a performance - Harley's parents Dean and Kelly were also present.

The event was organised partly by Katie Skidmore who is a friend of Amelia's mother Liz and Harley's parents.Harley was taken ill with an asthma attack at the Merry Hill Centre on February 15 and died.

He had played for Dudley Town and Lye Town, both of whom held a tribute game in his memory, and supported Wolves, who held a minute's applause in a Premier League game.

Entertainment on Sunday included a penalty shoot out with representatives from West Bromwich Albion, axe throwing, a rodeo and live music. It also featured magic from Mark Infiniti, a support act to Dynamo, and an auction of sporting memorabilia.

"Katie said: "I know Liz and when we thought of doing a fundraising event we thought we would do a joint one because Harley's death touched everyone at such a young age and both the families have had a lot to deal with this year so bringing everyone together for some fun whilst raising money at the same time seemed the right thing to do.

"There has been a lot going on today and although there is a little bit of a football or sporting theme running through the afternoon hopefully there was something for everyone."