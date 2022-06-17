Expanding charity Foodcycle launches second Black Country meal hub

Jody Beswick, of meal charity Foodcycle, at St Francis Church, in Dudley with Sasha Mehta, Sue Nagra, Pam Holloway and Yolande Glen

Independent charity Foodcycle has opened operations at St Francis Church, in Laurel Road, Wren's Nest, in Dudley, and attracted 24 diners on the first day.

Meals are prepared by a team of volunteers using surplus food supplied by supermarkets and other shops with the sessions in Dudley running on Tuesdays at 1pm at the Laurel Road worship centre.

The aim is to cook three-course vegetarian meals for those at risk of food poverty and to tackle social isolation for residents who may be living on their own.

It the second facility to be opened in the region by the organisation which also operates at Walsall's Green Lane Baptist Church, in Burrowes Street off the A34 Green Lane on Wednesdays at 7pm and now attracts up to 30 walk-in guests per week.

No advance booking is necessary and residents should just turn up where they will be greeted by a welcome team of volunteers led by project regional co-ordinator Jody Beswick.

Foodcycle spokeswoman Lucy Self says: "We are thrilled to be opening a project in Dudley. As the rising cost of living hits communities across the Midlands, our service is more vital than ever and we look forward to providing a welcoming space and a nutritious, three-course meal to anyone in the community who needs it, no questions asked.

"All food is vegetarian and depends on the food that is donated, but could be anything from a veggie lasagne to a curry or pasta dish. Where possible people will receive three courses, so usually cake, crumble or rice pudding.

"We will also give away bags of surplus food we have left over to help stretch the weekly food shop.

"We're happy to be expanding across the Black Country with our recent opening in Walsall which is welcoming lots of new guests each week."

The charity is also in need for more volunteers to sign up to cook and greet guests.