Dudley Council says new job agency could save £240,000 on temp staff

The local authority says it is currently spending a fortune on temporary workers and agency fees due to England’s post-lockdown jobs boom.

Council chiefs are now hoping to create a new agency to allow them to recruit staff directly instead of via third parties.

The agency will be a joint project between Dudley Council and Commercial Services Kent Ltd (CSKL), a company owned by Kent County Council.

They hope it will help to address recruitment in catering, care roles, and social work.

Councillor Shaun Keasey, the cabinet member for digital, customer and commercial services, says the project will not only save money but also allow the council to make money from organisations that use the service.

He said: “We believe it could save around £240,000 by year five. That would grow should we be able to provide services for outside sources as well.

“It all depends on how well it gets established, how good are the quality of staff that are provided. We believe that even by just providing staff to ourselves, we will make a substantial saving.”

The new agency will recruit for roles across the council including catering and leisure, customer service and administrative posts.

Councillor Keasey added: “I mean, obviously, there are areas, such as social work, that use agency work much more regularly.

“I think every department in the council will, at some point use temporary work, which is why we want to provide that provision across the board.”