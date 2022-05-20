Four former mayors of Dudley honoured for their long service and charity work

Councillor Alan Taylor and Councillor David Stanley who have been given Freedom of Dudley borough

Councillor David Stanley, who was mayor three times, and Councillor Alan Taylor, mayor from 2018/2019, were granted Freedom of Dudley borough.

And former councillors Alan Finch, mayor for 2013/2014, and Steve Waltho, mayor in 2015/2016, were named Aldermen of the borough on Thursday.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: "All four of these people have served their communities and the council with great pride and passion through the Mayoral role. These titles are a reflection of their work flying the flag for borough and the thousands of pounds they helped raise for worthy causes.

"As leader of the council I would like to thank them for that and am pleased the council can recognise them in this way."

All four have served as Mayor of Dudley in recent years and raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Councillor Alan Taylor has served as a councillor for 22 years and is currently a ward member for Halesowen south. He served as mayor from 2018-19.

Councillor David Stanley has been an elected member for a total of 24 years and has the unusual record of being mayor for three municipal years – in 2007-8, in 2019-20 and again in 2020-21 when nominations for the title were suspended during the pandemic.

The pair will be presented with their scrolls later in the year.

Alan Finch and Steve Waltho stepped down as councillors at the recent local elections. Mr Finch had served the Castle and Priory ward from 2004 to 2022 and was mayor 2013/14, whilst Mr Waltho had been an elected member for 24 years, most recently serving the St Thomas ward. He was mayor in 2015/16