Sinkhole left to grow in middle of residential street for more than two weeks

The hole which has appeared in the middle of Brick Kiln Street in Quarry Bank measures six feet deep by 10 feet wide

The residents on Brick Kiln Lane in Quarry Bank have lived with a sinkhole in the middle of the street since it first appeared on April 29, which has safety fencing around it.

The hole is right in the middle of the road and covers up a bigger hole beneath, which measures about 6ft deep by 10ft wide, with the area around the safety fencing sagging slightly downwards.

For those people living near it, there has been the initial worry of the effect it would have on their homes if it got bigger then, more than two weeks later, a sense of frustration that nothing had been done to repair the hole.

A resident living in a house next to the hole, who didn't want to be named, said that apart from someone visiting to put safety fencing around the hole, there had been a lot of passing it around without someone taking responsibility.

He said: "The hole hasn't changed size since it happened and it was fenced off, but that's all that's happened so far and it was a big worry at the beginning as we saw how big it was underneath and worried about our homes.

"Someone from South Staffs Water did come out and take a look and said the foundations of our home were fine, but that's been about it in terms of responses as we heard nothing from Dudley Council until I sent them a tweet last Monday.

"They responded by saying they'd sent it to the highways department, then later on saying they believed it was something to do with the repairs South Staffs did, but they sent someone out and he took a good look and said it wasn't their repairs which caused the problem.

"He then passed it on to Severn Trent, who then claimed to have no record of either South Staffs or the council messaging them and although they eventually came out and took a look, they said it was nothing to do with them and passed it back to the council."

Other residents spoke about their concerns of parts of the road sagging around the hole and cracks appearing and whether it could lead to subsidence if nothing else was done.

Another resident, who didn't want to be named, said he just wanted someone to take responsibility for the hole and fill it in, saying it had been 17 days since it first happened and he felt it should be treated with a bit more urgency.

He said: "It's becoming a real inconvenience as you're having to drag your bins to the top of the road and deliveries and taxis can't get to your house, so I'd like to see something done soon."