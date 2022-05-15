Where to find cheapest fuel in the Black Country - as price increases subdue

There has been a national increase in fuel costs

The average price of petrol dropped by 0.5p to 162.75p a litre over the course of the month while diesel stayed the same at 177p.

Fuel prices however still remain high across the UK, a month after the Chancellor announced a cut in VAT in a bid to help people deal with the cost of living crisis.

Simon Williams, RAC fuel spokesman, said: "After three months of nightmarish price rises, April finally saw an end to seemingly endless forecourt hikes.

"Although the price of oil has cooled considerably, there’s still plenty of uncertainty in the market which is leading to prices jumping around a lot.

"This coupled with the exchange rate worsening isn’t good for drivers and news that the EU is planning to phase out Russian oil is likely to cause the barrel price to rise.

"However, retailers really should have passed on the savings they were benefitting from when wholesale prices were lower earlier in April; sadly for drivers this didn’t happen. Instead, the biggest retailers, which buy most frequently held out, protecting themselves from future rises.

"They will no doubt feel they were justified in not lowering their forecourt prices as wholesale costs are now rising again, in part due to the pound losing ground on the dollar, making it more expensive for retailers when they buy new stock."

Here are the cheapest places to fill up in the region: