Full list of road closures for Games Time Trial revealed

Penn Road in Wolverhampton will be one of the many roads closed during the event

The full 23 mile (37 kilometre) circuit for men and 18 mile (29 kilometre) circuit for women will see roads closed across Wolverhampton, Sedgley, Dudley, Gornal, Himley and Penn Common on Thursday, August 4.

Ahead of the day of competition, Games organisers Birmingham 2022 have produced a full guide of roads which will either be closed with no access between 5am and 6pm or will be open with changing traffic conditions in place.

Wolverhampton will see the largest number of road closures, particular with the route which passes through the city centre for riders heading out on the course or making the final run towards the finish.

Park Road West near West Park, where the event starts and finishes, will be closed from Tuesday, August 2 at 12.01am, will have the longest time closed to traffic, while other major routes such as Penn Road, the Broadway, Goldthorn Hill and Sedgley Road West will stayed closed from 5am to 6pm.

During that time, Birmingham 2022 have confirmed that residents and businesses will not have access to the closed roads until the closures have been removed.

Each council area where the event will run through have spoken about the potential disruption for people living near the route and advised people to be ready for disruptions.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: "The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be here before we know it.

"We’re really excited that the location of the men’s and women’s Cycling Time Trials will be in the City of Wolverhampton along with our partner Local Authorities across the West Midlands.

"This is obviously a big occasion in our city, but understandably, I know residents and businesses will be concerned about how they could potentially be impacted by the race."

South Staffordshire Council leader Roger Leese said: "Our district is looking forward to hosting part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games cycling time trial event and it will be a memorable occasion for our communities.

"The course will pass through Penn Common, Gospel End, Wombourne and Himley offering residents the opportunity to spectate at one of five free road events being held over the course of the games.

"We understand that there will be some disruption to affected residents and businesses on the day and so we’re making every effort to ensure they have all the information they need to fully prepare."

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader elect of Dudley Council, said: "This is a significant event through the heart of Dudley and gives us an opportunity to showcase what we have in the borough on an international stage.

"This is our opportunity to be part of a global event and I am delighted we have been chosen to do that.

"It will of course naturally cause some disruption to roads while it is on, so I would urge people to check out the list of road closures and plan their journeys accordingly."

A video showing where the route will be going can be seen by going to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDpkhzdk5oQ&t=11s

Roads closed on August 4 between 5am and 6pm:

Kingsland Road - Wolverhampton

Park Road East - Wolverhampton

Landsdowne Road - Wolverhampton

Park Avenue - Wolverhampton

Bath Avenue - Wolverhampton

Upper Vauxhall - Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton Ring Road - between A449 - Stratford Road and Birminham Road (A459) (WEST) - Wolverhampton

Bath Road between Tettenhall Road A41 and Ring Road St Andrews (A4150) - Wolverhampton

Park Crescent - Wolverhampton

Ring Road St Andrews (A4150) between Chapel Ash Island and Waterloo Road - Wolverhampton

Ring Road St Peters (A4150) between Waterloo Road and Ring Road St Patricks (A4150) Westbound - Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton City Centre Outbound Course: Waterloo Road / Darlington Street / Queens Square / Lichfield Street / Princes Street / Market Street / Garrick Street / Cleveland Street / Summer Row / Temple Street (between Bond St and Worcester Street) / Worcester Street. Additional City Centre Road Closures will be in place exclusive of those listed above to facilitate the City Centre Course.

Ring Road St Johns (A4150) between Birmingham Road (A449) and Penn Island - Wolverhampton

Penn Road Island (A4150) - Wolverhampton

Ring Road St Marks (A4150) - Wolverhampton

Penn Road (A449) between Penn Road Island and Pinfold Lane - Wolverhampton

Rookery Lane - Wolverhampton

Goldthorn Hill (A4039) between A449 and A459 - Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton Road East / Wolverhampton Road / High Street (A459) between Goldthorn Hill and Bull Ring (Sedgley)

A459 into Sedgley Bull Ring – Sedgley

Dudley Street (A459), High Holborn – Sedgley

Tipton Street / Sedgley Road (A457) – Sedgley, Upper Gornal & Woodsetton

Birmingham New Road, northbound lanes between the A457 and A4037 – Upper Gornal & Woodsetton

Priory Road (A4168) – Castle & Priory

The Broadway (A459) – Castle & Priory

Birmingham Street, Ednam Road, Priory Road, Priory Street, St. James’s Road (between Trinity Road and Stone Street), Parsons Street, Ednam Road, Priory Road (to The Broadway) – St. James’s

The Broadway (A459), Priory Road to Ednam Road – Upper Gornal & Woodsetton

Burton Road (between Traquain Drive and the A459) – Upper Gornal

Burton Road, Kent Street, Clarence Street, Dudley Street – Upper Gornal

Moden Hill – Upper Gornal & Woodsetton, Sedgley

Catholic Lane – Sedgley

Gospel End Street, Gospel End Road, Cotwall End Road – Sedgley

Straits Road – Gornal

Summit Place, Gornal

Brick Kiln Road – Gornal

Himley Road (between Guys Lane and Dudley Road, B1476) – Gornal

Dudley Road (B4176) past Himley Hall - Himley

Stourbridge Road (A449) - Wolverhampton

Wodehouse Lane (A463) - Wolverhampton

Penn Road / Sedgley Road / Pennwood Lane - Wolverhampton

Church Hill - Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton City Centre Inbound Course: Market Square / School Street / Waterloo Street - Wolverhampton

The following roads will be open with changed traffic conditions on Thursday 4 August from 5AM to 6PM.

Waterloo Road / Ring Road St Peters (A4150) - No access to Ring Road St Andrews (A4150) or Darlington Street. Access from Waterlook Road to Ring Road St Peters (A4150) eastbound only.

Chapel Ash Island (Ring Road) - No access to Wolverhampton City Centre or Ring Road - turning point for A41 only.

Wolverhampton Ring Road - No access to western side of the Ring Road. Access from Stafford Road (A449) to Birmingham Road (A4123) Limited access to City Centre / City Centre Car Parking.

Bilston St Island - Snow Hill (southbound) Snow Hill - St Johns Square - Penn Island - One way systems in place to facilitate business and parking access to the city centre.

Parkfield Road (A4039) / Dudley Road (A459) - Access between Dudley Road (A459) and Parkfield Road (A4039) only. No access towards Goldthorn Hill or Sedgley.

Sedgley Road West (A457) / Birmingham New Road (A4123) - Access between Sedgley Road (A457) and Birmingham New Road only. No access towards Sedgley via Tipton Road.

Wolverhampton Road (A449) / B4176 (Himley) - Access between Wolverhampton Road (A449) and B4176 (towards Wombourne) No access towards Wolverhampton (A449) or Himley Hall (B4176)