Historic Dudley town centre building restored through £100,000 project

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, with Tony Swannie owner of Plaza Mall

Scaffolding has now been removed at Plaza Mall, on High Street, after the building was restored to how it looked in the early 20th century.

The project has been funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Dudley Council and has seen the facade restored back to how it was.

And its original granite fascia has been revealed – with a faint outline of the former Woolworth's lettering still visible to the eye. The cream and chocolate tiles have been repaired and restored and windows have been reinstated to their historic form.

The work has transformed the appearance of the building and it’s hoped this will add to the appeal of the marketplace, building on the council's improvements undertaken in the marketplace and on Castle Street.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: "I’m delighted work to restore and enhance the upper parts of this Art Deco inspired building is now complete.

"The Plaza Mall building was built in the 1930s and much like me, many local people will have fond memories of the Woolworth’s store that was originally sited here.

"It was built in the Woolworth’s in-house style, designed by chief Woolworth’s architect Bruce Donaldson and it is thanks to funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Dudley Council that its original architectural features have now been revealed, repaired and restored.

"This building makes a significant architectural and historic contribution to the High Street and forms a part of our transformative £1billion regeneration programme."

The work is part of the Dudley Townscape Heritage Programme, which funded the ‘Growing up in Dudley Project’, the recent installation of the Percy Shakespeare blue plaque and provides grant assistance to historic buildings centred around the marketplace and neighbouring streets.

Tony Swannie, owner of Plaza Mall, said: "We have been on the High Street more than 12 years now and we have around 40 small businesses in our centre serving the community with a variety of shops and services.

"We are delighted this work has been completed. It's amazing what you can find underneath all that paint and we would like to thank all concerned for their hard work. We now have a building to be proud of set right in the heart of the town centre to serve the community for years to come.

"I am looking forward to working with the council on the second stage of the project which is to improve the appearance of the ground floor shopfront."