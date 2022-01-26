Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dudley road to be closed for six days after water main bursts

By Nathan RoweDudleyPublished:

A Dudley road will be closed for six days due to a burst water main.

Cinder road will be closed temporarily
Cinder road will be closed temporarily

Cinder Road, between Himley Road and Brookbank Road, in the Gornal area, will be closed from Wednesday through to Monday so repairs can be carried out safely.

An alternative route is in place for traffic via Himley Road, Cooperbank Road, Smithy Lane And Tansey Green Road.

National Express West Midlands said the 17, 17A and X10 services will remain in operation with a diverted route.

A spokeman for Dudley Council said: "Cinder Road, Gornal will be temporarily closed on Wednesday January 26 to Monday January 31 2022 in order to to safely facilitate repairs to a burst water main.

"The alternative route for vehicular traffic will be via Himley Road, Cooperbank Road, Smithy Lane And Tansey Green Road and vice versa."

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News