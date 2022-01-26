Dudley road to be closed for six days after water main bursts

Cinder road will be closed temporarily

Cinder Road, between Himley Road and Brookbank Road, in the Gornal area, will be closed from Wednesday through to Monday so repairs can be carried out safely.

An alternative route is in place for traffic via Himley Road, Cooperbank Road, Smithy Lane And Tansey Green Road.

National Express West Midlands said the 17, 17A and X10 services will remain in operation with a diverted route.

