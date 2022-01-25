Duncan Edwards centre marks new era for Dudley

Centre manager Kevin Levack

The new Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre, named after the borough’s most famous sporting hero who found fame with Manchester United, is the first to be built in a generation.

The town centre facility which has a 25-metre swimming pool, a teaching poolr, a four-court sports hall suitable for badminton and indoor football, a 100-station gym, two exercise studios and an immersive cycle studio opened to the public earlier this week.

It also features a children's soft play area, a cafe, party room for bookings and a sauna.

Dudley Council's regeneration chief Councillor Simon Phipps said that he was among the first to visit the centre, in Constitution Hill, when the doors opened on Monday.

"I couldn’t wait to test out the new gym. It didn’t disappoint. I’m equally excited to get going in the pool and try out the immersive cycle studio.

"This marks a new era in our leisure offer, this building is exceptional and is complemented by the major re-developments of Halesowen and Crystal leisure centres.

"I would like to thank everyone who has played a part in creating this new facility. It’s something for us all to be proud and shows the regeneration of Dudley is moving in the right direction.

"It’s now over to the public to try the centre out for themselves and see why we’re so excited to finally open its doors."

Centre manager Kevin Levack, previously a gym manager at Alexander Stadium, in Perry Barr, said: "We are really pleased with the new leisure centre. The feedback from the public has been really positive.

"There is a much better choice of equipment and it's airy. We people in the area to come in and sign up for membership. We have a range of offers available."

The council is running an offer of a 12-month membership for the price of 10 at £320 or 90p a day.

Or a Direct Debit Lifestyle membership plan with terms and conditions is on offer until February 14 with a pay nothing feature until March 1.

Millions of pounds have also been spent on revamps at Crystal Leisure Centre in Stourbridge and Halesowen Leisure Centre as part of the biggest spend on leisure services in the borough for decades.

An official celebration to mark the opening of Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre will be held on March 1.

The town's old Wellington Road leisure centre was closed last week to make way for the new facility off Duncan Edwards Way.

Duncan Edwards played for Manchester United and England. The 21-year-old was among the United team to be killed in the Munich air disaster on 21 February 1958 and was buried in Dudley Cemetery.