Fundraiser continues charity work for dementia care inspired by late father

Emma Gathercole-Roberts

Peter Gathercole, aged 61, who ran Endeavour Care Training with his wife, Diana Gathercole, from a base in Stourbridge, died on August 28 last year from oesophageal cancer.

He had been a nurse for 43 years supporting people with dementia care and had worked in care homes until starting his own healthcare training business.

Before his death he started fundraising, with the help of his daughter, Emma Gathercole-Roberts, aged 34, to raise money to buy interactive touch-screen tables.

Emma said: "My father was always inspirational and wanted to be able to help others and decided to raise money to donate six interactive tables to care services.

"This became a positive focus for him as as well as the family and we set up gofundme.com/f/peters-bucket-list-to-donate-to-dementia-care and I began hosting virtual quiz and raffle events.

"Fortunately my father was able to see the first interactive table donated to a service provider supporting residents with dementia.

"These cost about £2,200 and provide stimulation and activity and are amazing pieces of equipment.

"Now we are £350 short of buying another table which is to be donated to the Georgina Unit at Russell's Hall Hospital where my father received his chemotherapy treatment.

"He realised that patients were often at the hospital for long hours and sometimes all day and that they would benefit from use of an interactive table as a good distraction.

"As promised I have continued my father's fundraising and we are close to donating the table to the Georgina Unit.

"I hosted Halloween and Christmas themed virtual quizzes and raffle events and plan to hold a Valentine's themed even on February 13 and people can pay £5 for a ticket for a team or £1 for a raffle ticket through eventbrite.co.uk/e/valentines-virtual-quiz-and-raffle-fundraiser-tickets-237803315117

"My father also produced a book while going through his treatment, called Living with the Big C: A guided journal through your cancer journey, which is available for £18.99 through Amazon and all the profits from this will be donated to the Georgina Unit at Russells' Hall Hospital in Dudley.