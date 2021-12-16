Dudley Hippodrome to be knocked down after Government review of plans rejected

Dudley Hippodrome

Dudley Council ruled last month the historic Art Deco theatre should be knocked down and replaced with a campus specialising in nursing and healthcare courses.

But the proposal was still subject to approval from Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Communities and Housing, who could “call in” and review the decision.

Now it has been revealed the Mr Gove's department has declined to intervene to save the Hippodrome and the adjacent land and buildings in Castle Hill – as it cited the decision was for the council to determine.

Dudley Hippodrome is seen as a key part of the plans

The decision by the Government department was issued on Wednesday as it said planning decisions should be made at a local level wherever possible – with the call-in requests considered against the published call-in policy, before being rejected.

However the the Theatres Trust – which has objected to the plans – said it is working with campaigners and talking to Historic England, which raised no objections to the proposals, about potentially having the building listed.

Jon Morgan, director at the Theatres Trust, said: "[The] Theatres Trust is extremely disappointed by the news that the decision to demolish Dudley Hippodrome will not be called in by the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. This is another devastating blow for the future of Dudley Hippodrome.

"This is despite the compelling representations we have made to Dudley Council since the Hippodrome was added to our Theatres at Risk list in 2010, and the strong local support to save and re-use this unique building.

"Theatres Trust has supported the local campaign group’s application to have the building listed, which includes new photographic evidence of the existence of features previously thought lost.

"We are talking to Historic England about the urgency of this decision as without successful listing, it will mean Dudley Hippodrome’s fate is sealed.

"By demolishing the Hippodrome, Dudley is losing an iconic building – an increasingly rare example of a 1930s purpose-built variety theatre, which even features in the council’s own logo. But more than that, this is a wasted opportunity to provide the type of live performance space that Dudley is lacking, which could be a catalyst for growth in the town, and its demolition has huge environmental implications."

Residents had called for the site to be retained for leisure or tourism use and voiced concerns the plans were not befitting of an important gateway to the town – especially as Dudley is bidding to become a city.

The Duchess of Beaufort and the Earl of Dudley – whose ancestor donated the land on which the Hippodrome was built – both waded in to launch their objections and said the proposed building was of “no architectural merit”.

However, council chiefs have repeatedly insisted all realistic options had been exhausted and the building had been subject to vandalism over the years.

The building was built in 1938 and hosted Laurel and Hardy and Bing Crosby, but it closed in 1964 and became a Gala bingo hall until that closed in 2009.

It has been empty ever since despite attempts to restore the building to its former glory, with council bosses insisting now was the time to act over it.

The overall scheme will be funded through the £25 million Towns Fund cash pot awarded to Dudley Council by the Government. It has been drawn up through a partnership between the council, Dudley College of Technology, University of Worcester, tourist attractions and other organisations in the town.