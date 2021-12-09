Leaders 'very hopeful' Dudley will become a city after official bid was submitted

Dudley Council leader Councillor Patrick Harley and Councillor Anne Millward, mayor of Dudley, submit the official bid

Council leader Patrick Harley said he had been "confident throughout" but was even more sure having read the full 60-page document.

The submission was made before the December 8 deadline and details the borough's proud historic past – and 50 photographs of the area.

Dudley will be vying against the likes of Reading, Guildford and Milton Keynes for city designation which will be announced next year.

Councillor Harley said: "I have been confident throughout the process that we had what it takes to succeed with this – but having read through the document I am now even more sure.

"It presents a compelling case for us to become the City of Dudley. We can’t do any more now, we will just have to wait and see. But I am very hopeful."

Dudley Council confirmed on Black Country Day in July that it intended to pursue a bid for city status as part of a competition to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year.

Councillor Anne Millward, the Mayor of Dudley, said: "The bid submission is a fabulous document which really showcases what the borough is all about, from a proud past to the exciting future we are forging.

"It’s been backed by the West Midlands Mayor, by our local MPs, by the Bishop of Dudley, local businesses, and by hundreds and hundreds of residents who got behind us by sending in photos of their favourite places.

"The will is certainly there to succeed with this – and I will have everything crossed that our bid to become the City of Dudley is successful."