Dudley man who died in van crash identified as 20-year-old carpenter

The A41 near Shakeford Farm. Photo: Google

Carpenter Thomas Weaver, from Upper Gornall, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on the A41 at Shakeford Farm, Hinstock, Shropshire, on November 18, this year.

Opening an inquest at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on Thursday, senior coroner John Ellery was told that Mr Weaver was identified by a photograph and his tattoos.

Mr Ellery adjourned the inquest to March 31, 2022.

In a Shropshire Star report of the accident, it was reported that a second man was critically injured in hospital after the van they were in left the road and hit a tree. The passenger, also a man, had to be cut free by firefighters before being airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

No further details of what happened to the other man were given at the opening of the inquest.

The road had been closed for several hours while police officers, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire and Rescue dealt with the incident.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said at the time: “Ambulance crews arrived to find a van which had left the road and collided with a tree. It quickly became apparent to crews that nothing could be done to save the driver, a man, and he was sadly confirmed deceased on scene.

“The second occupant, a man, was in a critical condition. Ambulance staff worked quickly with the fire service to extricate him from the vehicle before administering advanced trauma care on scene. Once stabilised the patient was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further emergency care.”

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service scrambled crews from Hodnet and Market Drayton along with operations and principal officers. They used cutters, spreaders and rams on the scene.