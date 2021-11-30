Dudley MP hits out at 'brain-dead' vandals who left placard near his office

Marco Longhi MP with the placard, which was fixed to the door of a cancer charity

Marco Longhi said he arrived at the Dudley office on Saturday morning to find a placard saying 'Tory refugee policies kill' fixed to the door of a charity's office above his.

The Conservative MP said the attack had caused further distress to staff who were already concerned for their safety following the killing of Sir David Amess MP last month.

Mr Longhi said: "Finding this placard affixed to the cancer charity door, looking at the way it’s been designed and the effort some people must have gone to preparing it, just shows how insensitive, small minded and stupid they are. Maybe they also have a sick sense of humour.

"Sir David Amess’ office door is the first door I see when I enter my office block in London.

"This is repulsive behaviour from people who must be brain-dead. Aside from the additional distress it caused my staff, just imagine the upset this could be causing staff at the charity."

He added: "I have been persistent and resolute in pressing Government at all levels, from day one of my election, to stop the illegal crossings and to prevent people from taking these perilous journeys while at the mercy of illegal people traffickers.

"People who want to come to the UK should apply via the legal and safe routes that are available."