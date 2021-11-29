Colley Gate campaigners fight against green space being built on

Protestors at Highfield green space

Plans to build on Highfield Road and Foredraft Street were thrown out in April of this year, but residents were shocked to discover that the council had resubmitted plans to develop the site themselves.

The Friends of Colley Gate group was established following the initial planning application, with the intention of improving the green space for locals and had proposed buying picnic benches and building a sensory garden.

But with housebuilding back on the agenda, the group’s attention has turned to beating these plans for a second time, with the decision set to be made in late December.

Founding member of Friends of Colley Gate and Highfield Road resident Ranjeet Singh said: "Friends of Colley Gate have come together to take on Dudley Council to stop the proposed plans to build houses on the green space on Highfield Road. The ever-strong passionate community group will fight to prevent the build going forward due to the increased traffic and lack of parking it will cause.

"Our Green space has been there for many decades and the local residents have become accustomed to it; we hold it dearly in our hearts and losing it will be devastating for many generations to come.

Ryan Priest, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Cradley and Wollescote and secretary of Friends of Colley Gate added: "Locals feel betrayed by the return of this planning application, and we are fighting the council on this every step of the way.

"Development should be led by local need, and what Highfield needs is better parking, access to green space, and measures to tackle speeding. The council plans will make these issues worse."