Dudley and Brierley Hill light up at Christmas switch-on events

Mayor Anne Millward and Amber Sandhu switch on the lights in Dudley

An event was held in Dudley where there was a market, live entertainment by musicians and a free performance of Dick Whittington.

It was staged by the award-winning Fun Time Theatre, with the lights switched on by Mayor of Dudley Councillor Anne Millward and BBC WM presenter Amber Sandhu.

Meanwhile, in Brierley Hill, street acts The Angels and Code Red entertained while there were performances by Brierley Hill Musical Theatre Company and Bromley Pensnett Primary School.

Stuart Wilkinson with Darcey and Oscar

Halesowen Brass Band performed at the indoor market, where youngsters could also visit Father Christmas in his grotto.

Butcher Gordon Tranter and student nurse Olivia Jane Hanson, who both helped save a woman’s life performing CPR after she collapsed while shopping in the town centre earlier this year, were on stage to press the button and light up the town.

The Christmas lights were switched on in Dudley

They were joined by deputy Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Sue Greenaway.

There was free parking all day at council-owned car parks in both towns.

Nicole Mole, Poppy Burnyeat, Charlie Ratcliffe and Scarlette Ratcliffe

Mayor of Dudley Councillor Anne Millward said: "It’s been fantastic to see so many people enjoying themselves and getting into the festive spirit at these events.

"Thank you to all the entertainers and to everyone who has come out to support them and our local businesses."

