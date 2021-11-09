Giant oak tree splits into two blocking road for two days

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 09/11/2021..Pics along Lawnswood, Wordsley, where a tree has come down and hit the roof of a house..

The giant stem of an oak tree crashed down on Monday morning, damaging a property on Lawnswood near the Roe Deer.

The road was blocked throughout Monday and was only cleared today afternoon (Tuesday) after timber was removed from the tree by cranes.

Tim O'Grady, from Rob Keyzor Tree Surgeons, said: "We had three people from crane company and five from our team working on removing this tree safely.

"We very rarely get to see trees this size block roads but it was a three stemmed oak and one split from the main tree."