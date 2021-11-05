4 per cent of region's care staff still not jabbed as deadline looms

Most care home staff have had the vaccine

The figures, which were released by NHS England on October 24, show that of the 17,962 people working in older care homes in the Black Country and Staffordshire, around 784 people are still not vaccinated.

This figure includes 114 care home staff in Wolverhampton out of 2,396, 76 in Walsall out of 1,833, 378 in Staffordshire out of 8,973, 108 in Sandwell out of 2,291 and 108 in Dudley out of 2,469.

With the deadline for compulsory jabs looming on Thursday, November 11, care home staff will be required by law to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus to work.

It could mean four percent of care staff across the region facing losing their jobs next week.

A further 1,832 staff, or 10 percent, are still awaiting their second jab as of October 24, just over a fortnight before the deadline.

Nationally, around 25,600 people working in older adult care homes, either employed by a provider or agency staff, were unvaccinated by October 24, with around 51,000 awaiting their second dose.

Professor Martin Green, Care England's CEO, said the adult social care sector would be unable to support the NHS during the winter unless it was adequately resourced, staffed and recognised.

He said: "We urge the Government to listen as in Care England’s recent workforce survey, 96 percent of members have reported that a workforce shortage is their primary concern in winter."

Gavin Edwards, Unison's officer for care, said losing more staff during winter risks leaving people needing care with nowhere to turn.

He said: "Employers and unions in social care want to see maximum take-up of the vaccine.

"Jab rates were steadily rising and although the threat of being sacked will have persuaded some staff, it's also prompted many others to leave.

"Ministers should pause the jab deadline until at least the spring, to allow even more to get their jabs. Or better still scrap it altogether."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Our message is clear: vaccines save lives and while staff and residents in care homes have been prioritised and the majority are now vaccinated, it is our responsibility to do everything we can to protect vulnerable people.