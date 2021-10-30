Business leaders back plans for Dudley borough's bid for city status

Dudley Council

Dudley Council is planning to submit a bid for city status as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "Dudley Borough is rapidly becoming a major destination for businesses keen to take advantage of £1 billion worth of regeneration and major improvements to transport links and education.

"City Status will only strengthen that position and show that we are a place to invest in and grow.

"It will certainly be good for businesses across the borough, from Halesowen in the south right up to Sedgley in the north.”

Bosses at the historic Thomas Dudley Ltd manufacturers in Dudley have also got behind the bid.

The family firm has been in business for more than 100 years and thinks the bid could open doors to a more prosperous period for businesses.

Boss, Martin Dudley is also chairman of the Dudley Business Champions group which works closely with Dudley Council to ensure businesses continue to be supported.

Martin Dudley, owner of the Thomas Dudley and chairman of the Dudley Business Champions group, said: "Anything that reinforces Dudley’s place on the map has to be welcomed.

"Businesses have had a really tough two years and city status would, I am sure, lead to a more prosperous future for many in making the borough a more attractive place to live, work and do business."