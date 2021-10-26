Stourbridge leisure centre's pool 'out of action for the foreseeable future'

The empty swimming pool at Crystal Leisure Centre, Stourbridge

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member responsible for leisure centres, confirmed the Stourbridge leisure centre's pool will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

He said: “Due to an issue with a water filter, the leisure pool at Crystal Leisure Centre, Stourbridge, is closed until further notice.

"We can assure customers we are working to reopen it as soon as possible and apologise for the inconvenience.

"Please keep an eye on our website for updates.”

However, residents were quick to make a splash on Facebook about the defunct leisure pool.

Pete Naylor said: "Do we get a discount now then as it’s not so much of a swimming pool?"

Griffin Bob Lee joked: "Water silly thing to do! I bet whoever made this gaffe has been left with a sinking feeling. I just hope they've got a solution in the pipeline."

Rebecca Maddams also slammed the centre's normal temperature too.

She said: "When they stick the plug back in, try and find the heater switch as well.

"I took 4 kids swimming our youngest was 7 months old we lasted 15 minutes as it was so cold she was shivering in there.. ridiculous waste of time!."

Leanne Basra believes it might be a while before the water is back in the leisure pool.

She said: "When I worked at a swimming pool which had to be refilled fire service quoted 20k to refill it and that was 16 years ago doubt they have that type of money."

Dave Bentley joked: "Whoever is responsible for this is obviously a very shallow individual especially after they made such a big splash about the renovations. They will need to pool all of their resources to fix this and to think it was all going so swimmingly!"