Couple celebrate their diamond wedding

DUDLEY PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 29/9/21 Celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary Terry Smith and his wife Shirley Smith, of Wordsley, Stourbridge..

Shirley and Terry Smith from Wordsley in Stourbridge met on Christmas Eve in 1957 thanks to Terry's brother.

"Terry was teaching my brother a bread round and they came back to our house for a coffee before going back to the bakery," Mrs Smith said.

"Apparently he told my brother then that he would marry me."

After their wedding in 1961, the couple lived in Quinton in Birmingham.

The had two sons and have gone on to have six granddaughters and a grandson as well as great grandchildren.

Mr Smith worked at the Co-op bakers before moving to Mother's Pride where he become an area manager.

Mrs Smith began work in a television and toy shop but after taken time out to bring up their sons she started work at Mother's Pride.

"I was a superviser and Terry was my manager for many years," she said.

Recently the couple enjoyed a celebration meal with their family.

"We also had a congratulations card from the Queen."