The Saleem Foundation raises £3,316 for The Leukaemia Fund despite year blighted by Covid

Founded in 2019 the foundation raises awareness for mental health, domestic abuse and other issues facing the local community. In 2020 they announced The Leukaemia Fund would be their chosen charity and as soon as restrictions were lifted they began fundraising in earnest.

Chairman of The Saleem Foundation, Councillor Steve Waltho led the Bert Bissell Memorial society on its annual walk to Ben Nevis with the money raised split between TSF and the Dudley Mayor's chosen charities.

Foundation founder Councillor Shaz Saleem took to the skies for a 15,000ft sky dive which raised over £2,500 with Sue Paddock raising £1400.

Shaz Saleem said: "The success of my foundation in honour of my grandad who spent his life serving others has already surpassed expectations. we will always do our part to support other causes, and the work the Leukaemia funds does is amazing, we are all thrilled to have been able to raise such a great total for them, the experience of sky diving whilst the sun set will live with us forever.”

Steve Waltho said: “I'm so proud of these amazing individuals, we had a strong 30 person team climb Ben Nevis and 10 brave individuals took part in a sky dive, both very challenging experiences for an important cause. we raised some much needed funds for the Georgina Unit at Russell hall who do some amazing work.”

Ros Bratt-Wyton, from The Leukaemia Fund, explained the charity relies on donations and the money will go towards helping cancer patients receive desperately needed care.

She said: “This money will be used to support Chemotherapy at Home. This allows patients to receive their chemotherapy in the comfort of their own home by specially trained nursing staff. The charity will support this life changing initiative for three years at a cost of £135,000 per year after which it will Funded by Dudley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

"We are now in the third year of funding this project, the amazing amount of money The Saleem Foundation and their colleagues have raised will help a great deal with our costs."

She added: "The feed back on this project has been wonderful especially in lock down patients not having to go to hospital for treatment when they are to poorly to wait for hours On behalf of the patients, staff and everyone at the charity a big thank you for all the time given to this fund raising event.”