Super fan ready to become hero in bike challenge

Superhero fan Clive Sayer wants to use his own superpowers to raise money for charity by cycling 100 miles on the exercise bike at St Anthony's Care Home in Wombourne. Clive is pictured with staff from the home, from left: Jane Osborn, Jane Willetts, Sam Farmer, Mamisha Dgra and Melissa Baker

Clive Sayer will take to the virtual road by cycling 100 miles on the exercise bike at St Anthony's Care home in Wombourne to raise funds for Blood Cancer UK.

The challenge will take the 66-year-old, who has learning difficulties, a month to complete and he will receive a medal from Blood Cancer UK on completion of the challenge.

Team leader Melissa Baker said Clive had taken up cycling to help his recovery from Covid, which he caught in March 2020, and the home had seen the challenge and helped him sign up for it.

She said: "He's always up on the bike and cycling and it's really helped his recovery and get his fitness back since he caught Covid last year.

"One of the girls noticed the Cycling for Cancer appeal and we asked if he wanted to do it and he said yes, so he is aiming to do five miles a day over the next month."

Ms Baker said Clive was a huge fan of super heroes and Thunderbirds, but was especially fond of James Bond, saying that he fancied himself as a James Bond character.

She said: "He's a proper character and such a gentle giant and, because of his learning difficulty and his age, he's got an affiliation with James Bond and Thunderbirds.

"I think it's really inspiring what he has come through and how he has got back to how he was before and it's lovely to see him doing something for charity.

"He's inspired other people as well as one of our other residents has seen Clive doing this and wants to do something as well, so it's wonderful to see."

Activities worker Zoe Doughty said: "Clive loves to use the cycle machine in physio and enjoys a challenge, so when asked if he would like to do it he was happy to do so.

"His sister and brother-in-law are keen cyclists and are supporting him by sponsoring him for every mile he cycles.

"The whole team at St Anthony’s are backing Clive and can’t wait to see him get past the finish line.